iMessage outage: Thousands of Apple users reporting issues

Is Apple iMessage down for you? It appears you're not alone.

Thousands of Apple users Thursday afternoon reported they were experiencing issues with Apple iMessage.

Many said their texts sent via iMessage were not displaying the "delivered" message.

The outage is reportedly affecting Apple users worldwide, with carriers including T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T.

The latest info on DownDetector showed problems started being reported just before 3 p.m., with 76% of users saying they couldn't send messages, and 20% saying they weren't receiving messages. Around 4% reported iMessage was slow.

Apple's System Status page is not yet reporting an outage.

People have flocked to X – formerly known as Twitter – to vent about the outage and figure out why they can’t send texts.

"Not being able to edit my text messages right now is giving me PTSD," one user wrote.

"Me going to Twitter to see if only my iMessage is down.." another wrote.

"iMessage down no wonder they haven't texted back in two weeks," another joked.

"iMessage could stay down forever, I still wouldn't get an android," someone else chimed in.

No word from Apple as to what caused the reported outages.

"iMessage" became a top trending keyword on X after reports of the outage went viral. At last check, more than 18,000 posts had been made discussing the iMessage woes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



