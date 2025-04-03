Man harasses women and children across Hermosa, Redondo Beach through social media videos

The Brief A man is hospitalized for a mental health check after harassing people in Hermosa and Redondo Beach through social media videos. Local residents and police express concern over his behavior, which includes harassing women and children. While police are reviewing his videos for possible charges, he has only received citations so far.



A man is now hospitalized for a mental health check after tormenting people across Hermosa and Redondo Beach with his social media videos.

What we know:

FOX 11 is blurring the man’s face because he’s hospitalized and hasn’t officially been charged with any crimes. However, in recent days he’s recorded himself harassing women, bothering business owners, and taunting people in posts he shared publicly to Instagram.

In an Instagram bio, the man refers to himself as "a dark comedian creating jokes."

What they're saying:

"Everyone is sick of this," said Brian Smith, a local resident. "You want to be funny on Instagram, cool. But saying sexual things to women, that’s lame, dude. We don’t want that in our community."

According to Smith, he saw the Instagram user Wednesday at the Hermosa Pier talking to several kids.

"There was a bunch of kids involved that he was messing with, like 14- or 15-year-olds on their electric bikes," said Smith.

Smith says the man was live on Instagram harassing kids when someone grabbed his phone. Then, the Instagram Live abruptly ended.

"Probably because his phone is in the ocean right there," said Smith. "I didn’t say [someone threw it], I said that’s probably where it is. If he wants to find it, he might want to contact Aquaman."

Law enforcement agencies across the South Bay have given the Instagram user citations in the past. According to Hermosa Beach Police Chief Paul LeBaron, possible victims of crimes relating to this man are urged to come forward.

"If you’re a victim, let us know," said Chief LeBaron. "We will do everything we can within the scope of the law."

Police in Redondo Beach located and transported the Instagram user to a hospital Thursday morning for a mental health check. While police are looking through the Instagram videos for charges, so far they see only possible citations.

"It’s disgusting what he’s doing," said Chief LeBaron. "We’re not okay with it. But we have to uphold the law. We don’t have the ability to just remove somebody because they’re doing something that’s offensive, but not illegal."

Many people are happy that the Instagram user is getting help but also realize he could be out of the hospital within two days making more offensive videos.

"This isn’t like a guy joking around having fun," said Smith. "This is a guy making sexual undertones and saying terrible things to women. I’m not going to stand for it in the city I live in. Sorry."