Palisades Fire 3 months later: Some residents frustrated with slow recovery, Bass touts progress

The clean-up continues pushing along in the Pacific Palisades as Monday will mark three months since the deadly Palisades fire.

What we know:

Sounds of demolition can be heard echoing across the community as bulldozers are in almost every neighborhood. The blaze’s destruction is still impossible to overlook.

"I think we’re adjusting to the fact it’s quite different now," said Megan Price.

"It’s kind of like living in a construction zone," said Juliet Price. "The lines [are also] sometimes really annoying."

Roadblocks remain up along PCH to limit the area only to residents and workers, while a handful of businesses spared by the flames are slowly reopening.

"It's not just our home that was impacted, it was our community, our friends, it's our churches that burned down," said Megan Price. "Her school closed. We're fighting to reopen."

What they're saying:

While many burned homes have been demolished, their lots cleared, others look as they did initially after the Palisades Fire.

"The only difference between my house today and my house on January 7 is they moved a propane tank from the backyard to the front yard," said James Borow.

James Borow says his family has been battling to file a claim with the California Fair Plan. Currently, they have him filling out an itemized list of everything that burned.

"They want me to say the brand name, serial model, where I bought it, the age, the condition of everything I own," said Borow. "By the way, the condition of everything is rubble."

Borow is anxious to get construction underway in the Palisades, but says permits and fees are slowing down the process.

"I've already paid thousands of dollars in permits to the city and county," said Borow. "By the way, they're making us pay permit fees. I didn't burn down my house, they did."

The other side:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass visited the Palisades on Friday and responded to questions about fees.

"We are examining now all of the various fees to see which ones we can wave or not. Some of them are actually in law," said Bass.

She also says the clean-up and rebuild is ahead of schedule.

"When we look at fires in other communities, they weren't at this stage for many many months," said Bass.