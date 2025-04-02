AOC to join Bernie Sanders in Los Angeles for 'Fighting Oligarchy' tour

The Brief Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are continuing their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour with a stop in Los Angeles on April 12. The event will take place at Gloria Molina Grand Park, where Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are scheduled to speak. The tour features rallies and town halls aimed at addressing economic disparities and challenging corporate influence.



Sen. Bernie Sanders, (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are coming to Los Angeles.

The duo will be in LA on April 12 for the latest stop of the "Fighting Oligarchy" tour.

What we know:

The "Fighting Oligarchy" tour's California stop is Gloria Molina Grand Park in LA on April 12. Doors open at 9 a.m. with the speaking program beginning at 1 p.m.

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are scheduled to speak, according to Sanders' website.

While tickets are not required, those interested in attending are advised to RSVP online for the event.

Attendees are encouraged to take public transit, ride-shares or carpool.

Other Tour Stops:

No other upcoming dates for the "Fighting Oligarchy" were listed on the tour website, but Sanders' team said more "events will be announced in the coming days."

AOC was most recently on the road with Sanders for tour stops in Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado.

About 'Fighting Oligarchy':

The "Fighting Oligarchy" tour is a series of rallies and town halls headlined by Sanders to "have real discussions across America on how we move forward to take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country," according to the senator's website.

The first rally was held in Omaha, Nebraska on Feb. 21. It has since made stops in Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado.

According to Sanders' team, the tour has drawn more than 107,000 people.