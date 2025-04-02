Man arrested after brief police chase near East LA

A man is in handcuffs after leading a brief police chase across East Los Angeles.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on the chase Wednesday night.

The suspect was arrested on the 5 Freeway in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What we don't know:

Officials did not say if the suspect was linked to major crimes.

As of 7 p.m., officials did not release the identity of the suspect driver.