Long Beach police arrest second man accused of 2021 murder at homeless encampment

After more than four years, police in Long Beach have arrested a second man accused of the murder of a local homeless man in 2021.

Jesse Galvan of Lakewood was arrested on April 3, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Homeless encampment shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened back on Jan. 10, 2021. Around 8 p.m. that night, Long Beach Police officers responded to a call about a shooting near the area of E. 68th Street and the 91 Freeway.

When they got there, they found the body of Samuel Villalba in a homeless encampment adjacent to the freeway. First responders tried to save him, but were unsuccessful. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

Officers said that Villalba lived at the encampment.

At the time of the shooting, witnesses told officers that they saw two men run away from the shooting.

Arrests made

What we know:

In October 2024, police arrested Andrew Reyna from Lakewood for Villalba's murder. Reyna is being held on $2 million bail.

Then, earlier this week, officials announced they'd arrested Galvan, accusing him of murder. Galvan, too is being held on $2 million bail.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say what led them to suspect Reyna or Galvan of the killing.

What you can do:

The Long Beach Police Department is still investigating the case. Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 562-570-744, or through LA Crime Stoppers.