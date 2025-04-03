Compton shooting: 'Estranged boyfriend' suspected of killing mom, daughter

The Brief La'Von Hall and her daughter Ma'Laysia Martin were shot and killed in Compton on April 1. Deputies said the women were waiting at a red light when someone pulled up beside their car and started shooting. Deputies identified Donte Lamont Brown, Hall's "estranged boyfriend" as the suspect.



Deputies have identified the person who they believe shot and killed a woman and her daughter in their car at a red light in Compton earlier this week. Officials are searching for Donte Lamont Brown, who they say was the mother's "estranged boyfriend."

Mom and daughter killed

The backstory:

La'von Hall and her daughter Ma'Laysia Martin were shot and killed in Compton on April 1.

Deputies were called out to the intersection of Caldwell Street and South Central Avenue around 7 p.m. that night. When they got there, they found the women had been shot. Deputies found Hall lying in the street. Martin was in the passenger's seat of their car.

(L-R) Ma'Laysia Martin and La'Von Hall (Credit: Najee Ali)

Investigators said that after Hall got out of the car, it continued running across the intersection and crashed into a curb and light pole.

Paramedics pronounced both women dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believed a car pulled up next to the women's car while they were waiting at a red light at the intersection, and shot into the car multiple times before driving off.

Suspect identified

(L-R) Donte Lamont Brown (Credit: LASD), Ma'Laysia Martin and La'Von Hall (Credit: Najee Ali)

What we know:

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department identified their suspect in the killings as Donte Lamont Brown. Brown was Hall's "estranged boyfriend," according to the LASD.

Detectives are still searching for Brown, and said that he should be considered armed and dangerous. According to officials, Brown is a Compton resident, and frequents the areas of Compton and Long Beach.

Memorial for victims

What they're saying:

A memorial was growing Wednesday at the intersection where the women were killed.

"When I heard on the news, being a mother and a woman, it just touched my heart," said a woman named Ronnie. "I felt for the family."

Ronnie lives in the area and brought flowers to the intersection. She said she doesn’t feel safe.

"Sometimes, you can’t even have a party [at] your house because somebody [will] drive by and shoot up the party," said Ronnie. "It’s really ridiculous."

Like other people in the area, she’s anxious for an arrest in this case.

"I hope you get caught because you need to go to prison," said Ronnie. "You need to stay off the streets. Why don’t you go and turn yourself in, and we’re going to pray for you anyways."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.