Small whale spotted in Long Beach Harbor

The Brief A Minke whale was spotted circling around the Long Beach Harbor Friday afternoon. Marine wildlife experts say the whale was spotted in the shallow waters earlier this week and directed back to the ocean. Experts say the teenage whale came into the harbor with the high tide.



A small whale attracted big crowds at the Long Beach Harbor Friday.

It appears the whale was trapped in the harbor area, circling around, but not making its way to the ocean.

The whale was spotted earlier this week in the harbor and was directed back into the ocean Thursday, but it apparently turned around and came back into the harbor.

Marine wildlife experts believe the whale will eventually make its way out into the ocean on its own.

They believe it's a young teenage whale that came into the harbor with the high tide.

What they're saying:

Many people loved watching the whale as it went in and out of the water every few minutes.

"It's a minke whale, the smallest of the baleen whales," said whale watcher Joshua Swope.

"I volunteer at the aquarium also and come up here once in a while, and they still make it out, they figure it out," added Kathy Swope.