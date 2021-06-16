Clippers outlast Utah Jazz in Game 5 without Kawhi Leonard

article

The Los Angeles Clippers, without star Kawhi Leonard, outlasted the Utah Jazz 119-111 in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Clippers’ Paul George lived up to his short-lived "Playoff P" nickname, finishing Wednesday night’s road victory with 37 points and 16 rebounds. George’s teammate Marcus Morris also stepped up in the Game 5 win, scoring 25 points.

Los Angeles showed resilience in Wednesday night’s road win hours after it was revealed that Leonard will be out indefinitely with a knee injury he suffered in Game 4. The Clippers are also without Serge Ibaka, who had back surgery last week, knocking him out of the rest of the season.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely after suffering ACL injury

The Jazz had been without Mike Conley the entire series due to a hamstring injury. Conley hasn’t played since Utah’s previous round against the Memphis Grizzlies.

With the Game 5 win, the Clippers are one win away from reaching the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history. The Clips head home to Los Angeles for Game 6, which tips off Friday, June 18 at 7 p.m. PT.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

SERIES SCHEDULE

*= if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Clippers punched a ticket to the Western Conference semis after outlasting Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in seven games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Clips dropped the first three home games against the Mavs while winning all three games in Dallas and then taking Game 7 and the series at 4-3.

Prior to the first round, the Clippers secured the fourth seed in the Western Conference side of the bracket after finishing the COVID-shortened regular season with a 47-25 record.

Advertisement

The Jazz advanced to the second round after beating the Memphis Grizzlies in five games. Utah entered the NBA Playoffs as a No. 1 seed after finishing with the league-best 52-20 record.