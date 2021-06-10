Clippers fall victim to Jazz's Donovan Mitchell's dazzling shooting night, LA trails series 2-0

article

The Los Angeles Clippers are once again in trouble in the 2021 NBA Playoffs as they are down 2-0 in a best-of-seven series, this time against the Utah Jazz.

The Clips fell to a 2-0 series hole after dropping Game 2 on the road 117-111 Thursday night. Jazz star Donovan Mitchell dazzled in Game 2, finishing the game with 37 points, making 15 of 29 field goal attempts and draining 6 of 12 three-point attempts.

Clippers' Reggie Jackson finished the game with 29 points, while teammate Paul George finished the game with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. Kawhi Leonard finished Thursday night's game with 21 points and 5 assists.

Los Angeles had been hoping to bounce back after losing Game 1 112-109.

The Clippers return to Los Angeles this weekend to host the Jazz for Games 3 and 4. Saturday’s Game 3 at Staples Center tips off Saturday, June 12 at 5:30 p.m. PT.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Jazz 112, Clippers 109. Final.

Game 2: Jazz 117, Clippers 111. Final.

Game 3: Jazz at Clippers, Saturday, June 12 at 5:30 p.m. PT

Game 4: Jazz at Clippers, Monday, June 14 at 7 p.m. PT

Game 5*: Clippers at Jazz, Wednesday, June 16 | TBD

Game 6*: Jazz at Clippers, Friday, June 18 | TBD

Game 7*: Clippers at Jazz, Sunday, June 20 | TBD

*= if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Clippers punched a ticket to the Western Conference semis after outlasting Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in seven games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Clips dropped the first three home games against the Mavs while winning all three games in Dallas and then taking Game 7 and the series at 4-3.

Prior to the first round, the Clippers secured the fourth seed in the Western Conference side of the bracket after finishing the COVID-shortened regular season with a 47-25 record.

The Jazz advanced to the second round after beating the Memphis Grizzlies in five games. Utah entered the NBA Playoffs as a No. 1 seed after finishing with the league-best 52-20 record.