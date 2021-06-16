Expand / Collapse search
LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard to miss Game 5 against Utah Jazz due to knee injury

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Los Angeles Clippers
FOX 11
article

(Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES -
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers will have to continue in their battle to reach the Western Conference Finals without their leader, Kawhi Leonard. He is expected to miss Game 5 due to a knee injury and will likely miss the rest of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz, ESPN reported.

Leonard showed signs of a possible injury in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game. When asked about it in a postgame interview, Leonard said it was nothing to worry about.

The two-times Finals MVP has been a force on both sides of the court and now, head coach Ty Lue will have to find offensive and defensive solutions in Leonard’s absence. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.