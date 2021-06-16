LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard to miss Game 5 against Utah Jazz due to knee injury

article



On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers will have to continue in their battle to reach the Western Conference Finals without their leader, Kawhi Leonard. He is expected to miss Game 5 due to a knee injury and will likely miss the rest of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz, ESPN reported.

Leonard showed signs of a possible injury in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game. When asked about it in a postgame interview, Leonard said it was nothing to worry about.

The two-times Finals MVP has been a force on both sides of the court and now, head coach Ty Lue will have to find offensive and defensive solutions in Leonard’s absence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.