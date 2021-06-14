Clippers knot series with Game 4 win over Utah Jazz

article

The Los Angeles Clippers have once again found a way to claw back from a nightmare 0-2 start in a best-of-7 playoff series. This time, knotting the series at 2-2 after beating the Utah Jazz 118-104 in Game 4.

Los Angeles' Kawhi Leonard finished Monday's win with 31 points and 7 rebounds while teammate Paul George finished with 31 points and 9 rebounds. Clippers' Marcus Morris finished with 24 points in Game 4.

The Clippers are hoping to take control of the series Wednesday for Game 5 in Salt Lake City.

SERIES SCHEDULE

*= if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Clippers punched a ticket to the Western Conference semis after outlasting Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in seven games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Clips dropped the first three home games against the Mavs while winning all three games in Dallas and then taking Game 7 and the series at 4-3.

Prior to the first round, the Clippers secured the fourth seed in the Western Conference side of the bracket after finishing the COVID-shortened regular season with a 47-25 record.

The Jazz advanced to the second round after beating the Memphis Grizzlies in five games. Utah entered the NBA Playoffs as a No. 1 seed after finishing with the league-best 52-20 record.