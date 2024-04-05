Bronny James, LeBron’s oldest son, entering 2024 NBA Draft

Days after Bronny James was expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, the University of Southern California freshman shared more insight into his basketball career in a social media post Friday.

Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans.

"I’ve had a year of ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student, and athlete. I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal," Bronny, LeBron James’ eldest son, wrote on Instagram.

The caption continued to read," Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always, thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support."

So, what's next for Bronny James? The 19-year-old guard has two options. If he isn’t selected in this summer’s NBA Draft, he will continue his career at another university.

Speculation over Bronny James' future at USC began after it was announced head coach Andy Enfield left the program for SMU.

While at USC, Bronny James averaged 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in 25 games.

Bronny James also had a health scare last summer when he suffered cardiac arrest during practice at the Galen Center. Health officials later determined it was linked to a congenital heart defect.

On NBA Media Day last October, LeBron James said he’s dedicating the 2023-24 season to Bronny.

While Bronny James has a Plan B in the event he goes undrafted, several teams across the league may be willing to pick him up, especially considering his father has expressed his desire to play with his son before retiring. LeBron James is 39 years old and playing in his 21st season.

Just days ago, LeBron James, admitted his NBA career is coming to an end. "I don’t know when that door will close, but I don’t have much time left," the Lakers superstar told reporters after Sunday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets.