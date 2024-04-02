LeBron: Bronny James has 'tough decision to make' amid USC transfer rumors

Is Bronny James leaving USC?

That's the question surrounding the oldest son of LeBron James, as the Trojan guard just finished his freshman season of college hoops. The speculation comes as sports columnist Dick Weiss reported – and then backtracked – the idea that Bronny James is entering the transfer portal on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, LeBron James was asked about what's next for his oldest son. While LeBron did not confirm the transfer portal rumors, he added that Bronny "has a tough decision to make."

"At the end of the day, Bronny is his own man," LeBron James told reporters. "When he's ready to go, he'll let us all know. But as his family, we'll support whatever he does."

The freshman season marked a challenging year for Bronny James to say the least. His Trojans missed the March Madness tournament after finishing the season with an underwhelming 15-18 record. Prior to the season, Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during the team's summer workouts, forcing him to miss the first eight games of the season.

One day before the transfer rumors, Trojans men's basketball coach Andy Enfield bolted from USC to take the same head coaching gig at SMU.