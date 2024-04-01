Ex-USC men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield heads to SMU

After 11 seasons, former University of Southern California men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield is beginning a new chapter in Texas.

On Monday, it was confirmed he resigned from the program to take the same job at Southern Methodist University.

"On behalf of USC Athletics, I want to thank Andy Enfield for his eleven seasons of leadership and service to the University. He elevated and established USC Men’s Basketball as a premier program with a strong national presence. We are so grateful for everything Andy accomplished and we wish him, Amanda, Aila, Lily and Marcum all the best in this new chapter in their lives," a statement from USC's Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen read.

His final season didn’t end as hoped after USC failed to make the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, the women’s team has been exceptional and earned top seeding.

In the statement, Cohen also spoke about the nationwide search for a new head coach.

"I am confident that we will find the right person to lead our program," she said in the statement. "There is no ceiling to what our program can achieve and I look forward to introducing our next head coach."