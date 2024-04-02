These are Yelp's top 100 ramen shops in California

What better way to celebrate National Ramen Day on April 4 than with a hot, tasty bowl of noodles you can slurp to your heart's delight?

Yelp just released its list of Top 100 Ramen Spots in California and it turns out you don't have to go too far to get a good bowl of ramen.

Fifty of the 100 restaurants are located in the Los Angeles area - with the number one spot going Susuru Ramen Bar on Hollywood Boulevard.

Some of the other restaurants that made the cut include:

To get these results, Yelp identified businesses in the "ramen" category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords, and then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.

According to Yelp data, California has had the second-highest number of searches for ramen in the U.S. since 2019.

SUGGESTED:

One of the trends within the list shows that Californians are loving tsukemen, which Yelp predicted would take off in 2024 as one of the hottest food trends.

To see Yelp's entire top 100 list, tap or click here.