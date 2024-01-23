Yelp names LA County restaurants in top 100 list for 2024

article

Each year, Yelp recognizes 100 local restaurants across the United States that the online food community can't stop raving about.

From tried-and-true staples to unique new finds, Yelp's list consists of both local nominations and expertly curated trend data that considers the restaurant's Yelp ranking and reviews, according to the app.

Feast your eyes on 2024's list of top eateries found in Los Angeles County, Southern California and across the rest of the Golden State.

LA County

This beloved food truck whips up tacos, quesadillas, burritos, tortas (Mexican sandwiches), and more next to a local park.

Popular dishes include seafood tacos with grilled shrimp (plus shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and a house special chipotle sauce), asada fries drizzled in avocado salsa (which Yelper Candy G. praised as "perfectly golden and crispy, not soggy"), and the tostada salad, served in a crunchy tostada shell with Mexican rice, pinto beans, and roasted corn.

A must-stop for Los Angeles-area sandwich lovers. The shop's owner, Ben Shams, says homemade sauces are the secret to Uncle Af’s flavor-packed paninis.

But for Yelpers, it's one sauce that can really "pack a spicy punch."

"The Firecracker aioli truly makes the sandwich," said Cooper I, on Yelp.

Diners report loving to add it to their Super Turkey Sandwich (roasted turkey and Swiss on a baguette) or Chicken Firecracker (chicken breast and marinated bacon with the "perfect amount of heat").

Yelpers-in-the-know seem to agree that Broken Mouth’s Korean-Hawaiian food "tastes like a home-cooked meal— warm and made with love." And Chef Tim Lee continues to do just that, sharing "comfort food" from his own Oahu childhood with his Grand Central Market diners.

"I want them to taste a piece of where I come from, from my home," said Lee to Yelp. Lee identifies as "Korean by blood, Hawaiian at heart."

Some Yelpers' favorite dishes include Lee's famous Meat Jun—thinly sliced ribeye marinated for 24 hours, battered and pan-fried until crispy yet "tender and full of flavor"—and served with a "magical" soy vinegar dipping sauce.

"I still think about this meal," said Alyssa C on Yelp.

Yelpers said this mom-and-pop café should be at the top of your "go-to" list this year. Located in a strip mall in Covina, the family-run restaurant serves heaping, shareable platters of "real comfort food."

Even first-timers to the cuisine reported loving the restaurant's dishes, especially the chicken stew, Beef Key Wat and their "fluffy and light" Injera.

Many Yelpers also highly recommended the cafe's Ethiopian Smoothie.

Outside of Los Angeles, these SoCal favorites also received recognition for their delicious eats.

Southern California

Peace Pies in San Diego (#53)

Rosemarie's Burgers in San Diego (#40)

Aperitivo Wine Bar in Santa Barbara (#17)

Crafted Greens in El Cajon (#16)

And in California overall, these local spots snagged their coveted position on Yelp's top 100 list to round out the year.

Curry Hyuga in Burlingame, California

Much Ado About Pizza in Pleasanton, California (#51)

Guiso Latin Fusion in Healdsburg, California (#32)

Pizzeria Luba in Auburn, California (#30)

Ocean Indian Cuisine in San Francisco, California (#29)

Zest Mediterranean Cuisine in Folsom, California (#24)

Mazra in San Bruno, California (#23)

Guy's for Lunch in Roseville, California (#18)

Sierra Subs and Salads in Three Rivers, California (#8)

For Yelp's full list, click the link here.