This is California's best bakery, according to Yelp

Got a sweet tooth? Here's some sweet news for you.

Yelp's Elite Squad just released its list of the best bakeries to treat yourself to in each U.S. state, and the Golden State's favorite bakery can apparently be found right here in Southern California.

The top honor went to Cream Pan in Tustin, where Yelpers raved about pretty much everything on the menu - from croissants and pan in different flavors if you're looking for something sweet, or onigiri and curry if you're craving something more savory or hearty.

Cream Pan first opened in 2002 by owner Yoshibori Inada, "with a focus on . . . cream pans. These are sweet buns with light custard inside, and still a popular item," according to its website. Inada trained in French-style baking in Japan and to this day continually experiments with new items.

"We are influenced by French and Japanese baking methods and take pride in making tasty, imaginative treats," Cream Pan's website reads.

SUGGESTED:

Among the 6,400+ Yelp reviews, it seems the strawberry croissants are what people can't stop talking about.

"The very best strawberry croissants I've ever had!" one Yelp review read.

"Love love love their strawberry croissants. I get there a little early to get them because they sell out so fast!! Awesome service and the ambiance is nice!" another said.

"I heard about the strawberry croissants, I read up on the strawberry croissants, I wanted the strawberry croissants, I came to Cream Pan for the strawberry croissants, I bought the strawberry croissants, I ate the strawberry croissaints, I LOVED THE STRAWBERRY CROISSAINTS!!! I recommend the strawberry croissants and will come back for the strawberry croissants," another Yelper said.

"Came for the strawberry croissant (dusted with powdered sugar, creamy custard inside) and happy with their other options too! Reasonably priced for what other bakeries charge nowadays and plenty of sweet/savory foods depending on what you're in the mood for," another review read.

In addition to the Tustin bakery, there is a second location in Fountain Valley. Both bakeries offer dine-in, take-out, and are open seven days a week.

You can see the full list ranking the best bakeries in every state by tapping or clicking here.