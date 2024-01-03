This is California's best soup spot, according to Yelp

Calling all slurping soup lovers!

Yelp just released its list of top soup spots in each U.S. state, and the Golden State's favorite soup can apparently be found right here in Southern California.

Vietnamese vegan restaurant Thanh Tinh Chay in San Diego represents California with its Roasted Duck Wonton Soup. The $21.60 dish features eggless noodles, shredded mock duck, wonton, mushroom, bok choy and carrots.

Other popular menu items according to Yelp reviews include the Korean spicy soup, curry soup, beef stew noodle soup, and vegetable soup. If you're not in a soupy mood, other favorites on the menu include Vietnamese crepes, fried rice and noodle dishes, several varieties of rice paper rolls and banh mi, and even sushi rolls.

According to its Yelp bio, Thanh Tinh Chay was established in 2021 and touts "completely vegan authentic Vietnamese dishes."

"We are very happy and proud to be loved by all diners for the dishes we create with passion, care, and selection of the best ingredients to make delicious dishes for everyone. Thank you to all customers who have always patronized and supported the restaurant," a message on Thanh Tinh Chay's website reads.

To get the results, Yelp analyzed the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning "soup," looking at businesses that were marked open on Yelp and had a passing health score as of Dec. 27, 2003.