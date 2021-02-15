Southern California Vaccine Finder: Where to get your COVID-19 shot

article

As more pharmacies, retail centers, city and county-run vaccine sites pop up across Southern California, FOX 11 will keep you updated when it's your turn to get vaccinated and where you can go to track available doses in your community.

CALIFORNIA

As of this week, the following groups are eligible for vaccine doses in California:

Healthcare workers (Phase 1A)

Long-term care residents (Phase 1A)

Residents 65 and older (Phase 1B)

Sector population (Phase 1B): Agriculture and food Education and childcare Emergency services

Agriculture and food

Education and childcare

Emergency services

Beginning March 15, healthcare providers may vaccinate California residents ages 16-64 if they have the following severe health conditions and are among the highest-risk of dying from COVID-19 complications:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above

Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent

Down syndrome

Immunocompromised state due to solid organ transplant

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Heath conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies. Hypertension not included.

Severe obesity, body mass index of 40 kg/m2 or more

Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

CAL STATE LA

Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna

First and second doses limited

Registration link: https://www.calstatela.edu/we-are-healthy-la/covid-19-vaccines

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna

First and second doses available.

Registration link: http://vaccinatelacounty.com/

Starting March 1, the following residents are eligible for a vaccine:

Teachers

Child care workers

Food and agriculture workers, including grocery store workers

Law enforcement officers

Emergency responders

Below is a map of locations offering a vaccine appointment for Phases 1A and 1B:

CITY OF LOS ANGELES

Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna

First doses limited

Second doses only for those who received their first dose from January 18 to 23

Registration link: https://corona-virus.la/covid-19-vaccine

Below is a map of LAFD-administered sites:

CITY OF LONG BEACH

Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna

First and second doses limited

Registration link: http://www.longbeach.gov/health/diseases-and-condition/information-on/coronavirus/vaccines/

CITY OF PASADENA

Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna

First and second doses limited

Registration link: https://www.cityofpasadena.net/public-health/covid-19-vaccine/

ORANGE COUNTY

Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna

First and second doses available. Appointments for the second dose is automatically sent after the first dose.

Registration link: https://www.othena.com/

Below is a vaccine distribution channels chart from Orange County:

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna

First and second doses available

County provides instructions for getting the second dose after residents finish their first dose

Registration link: https://corona-virus.la/covid-19-vaccine

Below is a map of vaccine sites administered by the Riverside County Public Health Clinics:

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna

First and second doses available

Registration link: https://sbcovid19.com/vaccine/

Below is a map of vaccine sites administered by San Bernardino County Public Health:

VENTURA COUNTY

Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna

Appointments for first vaccine is full, as of Wednesday, February 17. You can click here for more information. Appointments are available for vaccine dose No. 2.

Registration link: https://www.venturacountyrecovers.org/vaccine-information/

Below is a timeline of vaccine distribution in Ventura County:

Below is a map of locations offering the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine:

PHARMACIES

ALBERTSONS

Vaccine available: Moderna

Registration link: https://www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt

COSTCO

Vaccine available: Moderna

Appointment for a second dose will be given after the first dose

Costco membership not necessary

Registration link: https://www.costco.com/covid-vaccine.html

CVS

Vaccine available: Moderna

Registration link: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

PAVILIONS

Vaccine available: Moderna

Registration link: https://www.pavilions.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html

RALPHS

Vaccine available: Moderna

Doses limited

Registration link: https://www.ralphs.com/i/coronavirus-update/vaccine

RITE AID

Vaccine available: Moderna

Registration link: https://www.riteaid.com/covid-19

VONS

Vaccine available: Moderna

Registration link: https://www.vons.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

