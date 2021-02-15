Southern California Vaccine Finder: Where to get your COVID-19 shot
As more pharmacies, retail centers, city and county-run vaccine sites pop up across Southern California, FOX 11 will keep you updated when it's your turn to get vaccinated and where you can go to track available doses in your community.
CALIFORNIA
As of this week, the following groups are eligible for vaccine doses in California:
- Healthcare workers (Phase 1A)
- Long-term care residents (Phase 1A)
- Residents 65 and older (Phase 1B)
- Sector population (Phase 1B): Agriculture and food Education and childcare Emergency services
- Agriculture and food
- Education and childcare
- Emergency services
Beginning March 15, healthcare providers may vaccinate California residents ages 16-64 if they have the following severe health conditions and are among the highest-risk of dying from COVID-19 complications:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above
- Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent
- Down syndrome
- Immunocompromised state due to solid organ transplant
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Heath conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies. Hypertension not included.
- Severe obesity, body mass index of 40 kg/m2 or more
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%
Advertisement
CAL STATE LA
- Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna
- First and second doses limited
- Registration link: https://www.calstatela.edu/we-are-healthy-la/covid-19-vaccines
LOS ANGELES COUNTY
- Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna
- First and second doses available.
- Registration link: http://vaccinatelacounty.com/
Starting March 1, the following residents are eligible for a vaccine:
- Teachers
- Child care workers
- Food and agriculture workers, including grocery store workers
- Law enforcement officers
- Emergency responders
Below is a map of locations offering a vaccine appointment for Phases 1A and 1B:
CITY OF LOS ANGELES
- Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna
- First doses limited
- Second doses only for those who received their first dose from January 18 to 23
- Registration link: https://corona-virus.la/covid-19-vaccine
Below is a map of LAFD-administered sites:
CITY OF LONG BEACH
- Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna
- First and second doses limited
- Registration link: http://www.longbeach.gov/health/diseases-and-condition/information-on/coronavirus/vaccines/
CITY OF PASADENA
- Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna
- First and second doses limited
- Registration link: https://www.cityofpasadena.net/public-health/covid-19-vaccine/
ORANGE COUNTY
- Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna
- First and second doses available. Appointments for the second dose is automatically sent after the first dose.
- Registration link: https://www.othena.com/
Below is a vaccine distribution channels chart from Orange County:
RIVERSIDE COUNTY
- Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna
- First and second doses available
- County provides instructions for getting the second dose after residents finish their first dose
- Registration link: https://corona-virus.la/covid-19-vaccine
Below is a map of vaccine sites administered by the Riverside County Public Health Clinics:
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY
- Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna
- First and second doses available
- Registration link: https://sbcovid19.com/vaccine/
Below is a map of vaccine sites administered by San Bernardino County Public Health:
VENTURA COUNTY
- Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna
- Appointments for first vaccine is full, as of Wednesday, February 17. You can click here for more information. Appointments are available for vaccine dose No. 2.
- Registration link: https://www.venturacountyrecovers.org/vaccine-information/
Below is a timeline of vaccine distribution in Ventura County:
Below is a map of locations offering the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine:
PHARMACIES
ALBERTSONS
- Vaccine available: Moderna
- Registration link: https://www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
COSTCO
- Vaccine available: Moderna
- Appointment for a second dose will be given after the first dose
- Costco membership not necessary
- Registration link: https://www.costco.com/covid-vaccine.html
CVS
- Vaccine available: Moderna
- Registration link: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
PAVILIONS
- Vaccine available: Moderna
- Registration link: https://www.pavilions.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html
RALPHS
- Vaccine available: Moderna
- Doses limited
- Registration link: https://www.ralphs.com/i/coronavirus-update/vaccine
RITE AID
- Vaccine available: Moderna
- Registration link: https://www.riteaid.com/covid-19
VONS
- Vaccine available: Moderna
- Registration link: https://www.vons.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.