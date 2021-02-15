Expand / Collapse search

Southern California Vaccine Finder: Where to get your COVID-19 shot

By Liliana Nuno and KJ Hiramoto
Coronavirus Vaccine
As more pharmacies, retail centers, city and county-run vaccine sites pop up across Southern California, FOX 11 will keep you updated when it's your turn to get vaccinated and where you can go to track available doses in your community.

CALIFORNIA

As of this week, the following groups are eligible for vaccine doses in California:

  • Healthcare workers (Phase 1A)
  • Long-term care residents (Phase 1A)
  • Residents 65 and older (Phase 1B)
  • Sector population (Phase 1B): Agriculture and food Education and childcare Emergency services
  • Agriculture and food
  • Education and childcare
  • Emergency services

Beginning March 15, healthcare providers may vaccinate California residents ages 16-64 if they have the following severe health conditions and are among the highest-risk of dying from COVID-19 complications:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above
  • Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent
  • Down syndrome
  • Immunocompromised state due to solid organ transplant
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Heath conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies. Hypertension not included.
  • Severe obesity, body mass index of 40 kg/m2 or more
  • Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

CAL STATE LA

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Starting March 1, the following residents are eligible for a vaccine:

  • Teachers
  • Child care workers
  • Food and agriculture workers, including grocery store workers
  • Law enforcement officers
  • Emergency responders

Below is a map of locations offering a vaccine appointment for Phases 1A and 1B:

CITY OF LOS ANGELES

Below is a map of LAFD-administered sites:

CITY OF LONG BEACH

CITY OF PASADENA

ORANGE COUNTY

  • Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna
  • First and second doses available. Appointments for the second dose is automatically sent after the first dose.
  • Registration link: https://www.othena.com/

Below is a vaccine distribution channels chart from Orange County:

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

  • Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna
  • First and second doses available
  • County provides instructions for getting the second dose after residents finish their first dose
  • Registration link: https://corona-virus.la/covid-19-vaccine

Below is a map of vaccine sites administered by the Riverside County Public Health Clinics:

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

Below is a map of vaccine sites administered by San Bernardino County Public Health:

VENTURA COUNTY

Below is a timeline of vaccine distribution in Ventura County:

Below is a map of locations offering the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine:

PHARMACIES

ALBERTSONS

COSTCO

CVS

PAVILIONS

RALPHS

RITE AID

VONS

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

