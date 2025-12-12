2026 Arnold Sports Festival lineup announced

The lineup for the 2026 Arnold Sports Festival was announced Friday, an event that honors the legacy of former governor of California and bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The former California governor won 19 bodybuilding titles in his career, including seven Mr. Olympia wins. After retiring from the sport, Schwarzenegger founded the prestigious show in 1989.

The three-day event is an annual celebration of health and fitness, which also features the Arnold Strongman Classic and IFBB Pro League contests.

Which athletes will compete at the 2026 Arnold Festival?

What we know:

Professional athletes have to apply, and a select few are then selected to compete at the big show. See a list of the athletes that made the cut to compete below.

(Getty Images)

Open

Anthony Williams

Tonio Burton

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea

Martin Fitzwater

Brandon Curry

Akim Willams

Nick Walker

Rafael Brandao

Hassan Mostafa

Mohamed Hassan

Hadi Choopan

Classic Physique

Wesley Vissers

Matheus Menegate Piccioli

Sam Sulek

Mike Sommerfeld

Andrea Mammoli

Paul Kanu

Hang Niu

Gabriel Zancanelli

Ethan Gohari

Jorge Herrera

Vahid Badpeei

Joaquim Camps Angel

Men's Physique

Nam Tran Quang

Emanuel Hunter

Vitor Chaves

Andrei Deiu

Benquil Marigny

Brandon Hendrickson

Edvan Palmeira

Alessandro Cavagnola

Emmanuel Jesus Oliveira da Costa

Burak Ozkul

Dilson Espindola Silva

Paul Gustave

Bikini

Ashlyn Little

Ashley Kaltwasser

Reyna Perez

Jourdanne Lee

Lauralie Chapados

Aimee Delgado

Uliana Chornohuz

Tianna Weymouth

Sharon Ramos

Xinyi Chen

Marie-Eve Duchesneau

Phoebe Hagan

Wellness

Rayane Santana

Elisa Alcantara

Valquiria Telles Lopes

Raeli Pereira Dias

Camile Luz

Kassandra Gillis

Alexis Drury

Danai Theodoropoulou

Laysha Yireth Benitez Millan

Marissa Andreou

Gisele Machado

Isamara Santos

Fitness

Amber Steffen

Michelle Fredua-Mensah

Anna Fomina

Jessica Zehr

Abby Bolton

Tamara Von Semmler(Vahn)

Stephanie Jones

Michaela Pavleova

Jeanine Renee Taddeo

Danielle Chikeles

Michelle Gales

Aurika Tyrgale

Wheelchair

Rajesh John

Jason Metcalf

Steve Suppes

Nick Hewitt

James Berger

Josue Fabiano

Jan Povýšil

Will Anthony

Arnold Strongman Classic

Austin Andrad

Hafþór Björnsson

Andrew Burton

Tom Evans

Lucas Hatton

Mitchell Hooper

Bryce Johnson

Martins Licis

Trey Mitchell

Rayno Nel

Luke Richardson

Tom Stoltman

2026 Arnold Classic Schedule

Timeline:

The Arnold Sports Festival is scheduled from March 5–8, 303+ at the Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

See a list of scheduled events below.

Thursday, March 5: IFBB Pro League meet and greet

Friday, March 6: Arnold Strongman Classic, prejudging and finals for Arnold Classic Physique, Fitness International, Wellness International, and prejudging for Arnold Classic Men's Open

Saturday, March 7: Prejudging and finals for Pro Wheelchair, Arnold Strongwoman Classic, Arnold Men's Physique, Bikini International, and finals for Arnomd Classic Men's Open

Sunday, March 8: Arnold Showcase, 5K Pump and run

The Arnold Expo runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.