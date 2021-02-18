Vaccine Finder: Riverside County

article

FOX 11’s vaccine finder is connecting Riverside County residents with information about where you can get vaccinated, when you are eligible and where you can go to track available doses in your community.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna

First and second doses available

County provides instructions for getting the second dose after residents finish their first dose

Registration link: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine

FEB. 18 UPDATE: Hundreds of appointments in Riverside County are being postponed this week due to a supply shortage. The CDC said this week that severe winter storms across different parts of the United States will cause widespread delays in delivering the vaccine doses.

Below is a map of vaccine sites administered by the Riverside County Public Health Clinics. As of this week, the county only offers Moderna vaccine and is not offering first doses:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

