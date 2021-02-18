Expand / Collapse search

Vaccine Finder: San Bernardino County

By Mary Stringini
Published 
FOX 11’s vaccine finder is connecting San Bernardino County residents with information about where you can get vaccinated, when you are eligible and where you can go to track available doses in your community.

WHO CAN GET VACCINATED

All San Bernardino County residents ages 65 and over are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

San Bernardino County residents who need assistance with scheduling a vaccination appointment at one of the public health sites or have questions about the vaccine can call 909-387-3911 or by email at coronavirus@DPH.sbcounty.gov.

Below is a map of vaccine sites administered by San Bernardino County Public Health:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

