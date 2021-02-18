Vaccine Finder: San Bernardino County

article

FOX 11’s vaccine finder is connecting San Bernardino County residents with information about where you can get vaccinated, when you are eligible and where you can go to track available doses in your community.

Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna

First and second doses available

Registration link: https://sbcovid19.com/vaccine/

WHO CAN GET VACCINATED

All San Bernardino County residents ages 65 and over are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

San Bernardino County residents who need assistance with scheduling a vaccination appointment at one of the public health sites or have questions about the vaccine can call 909-387-3911 or by email at coronavirus@DPH.sbcounty.gov.

Advertisement

Below is a map of vaccine sites administered by San Bernardino County Public Health:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.