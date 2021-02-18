Vaccine Finder: Pharmacies

article

FOX 11’s vaccine finder is connecting residents in our area with information about where you can get vaccinated, when you are eligible and where you can go to track available doses in your community.

PHARMACIES

ALBERTSONS

Vaccine available: Moderna

Registration link: https://www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt

COSTCO

Vaccine available: Moderna

Appointment for a second dose will be given after the first dose

Costco membership not necessary

Registration link: https://www.costco.com/covid-vaccine.html

CVS

Vaccine available: Moderna

Registration link: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

PAVILIONS

Vaccine available: Moderna

Registration link: https://www.pavilions.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html

RALPHS

Vaccine available: Moderna

Doses limited

Registration link: https://www.ralphs.com/i/coronavirus-update/vaccine

RITE AID

Vaccine available: Moderna

Registration link: https://www.riteaid.com/covid-19

VONS

Vaccine available: Moderna

Registration link: https://www.vons.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html

