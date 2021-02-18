Vaccine Finder: Pharmacies
FOX 11’s vaccine finder is connecting residents in our area with information about where you can get vaccinated, when you are eligible and where you can go to track available doses in your community.
PHARMACIES
ALBERTSONS
- Vaccine available: Moderna
- Registration link: https://www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
COSTCO
- Vaccine available: Moderna
- Appointment for a second dose will be given after the first dose
- Costco membership not necessary
- Registration link: https://www.costco.com/covid-vaccine.html
CVS
- Vaccine available: Moderna
- Registration link: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
PAVILIONS
- Vaccine available: Moderna
- Registration link: https://www.pavilions.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html
RALPHS
- Vaccine available: Moderna
- Doses limited
- Registration link: https://www.ralphs.com/i/coronavirus-update/vaccine
RITE AID
- Vaccine available: Moderna
- Registration link: https://www.riteaid.com/covid-19
VONS
- Vaccine available: Moderna
- Registration link: https://www.vons.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
