‘Stunned’: Jane Fonda shares she saw Rob and Michele Reiner night before murders

Hollywood remains in shock after the stabbing deaths of iconic filmmaker and actor, Rob Reiner, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

Several celebrities and politicians have shared their heartfelt condolences on social media, including Jane Fonda, who saw the couple the night before their murders.

Jane Fonda: ‘I am reeling with grief’

What they're saying:

Jane Fonda shared on Instagram that she’s "reeling with grief" in the wake of the tragedy.

"Rob and Michele Reiner were wonderful, caring, smart, funny, generous people, always coming up with ideas for how to make the world better, kinder," she wrote. "They had been helping me launch the Committee for the First Amendment. I saw them the night before last looking healthy and happy. I am reeling with grief. Stunned."

SUGGESTED: Rob Reiner: Hollywood reacts to legendary filmmaker's death

Nick and Rob’s reported argument

Sources told TMZ that Rob and Michele Reiner attended Conan O’Brien’s holiday party the night before they were killed.

RELATED: Rob Reiner and son Nick had argument at Conan O’Brien party before parents' death, sources say

The argument allegedly got so heated, several people at the party "overheard the commotion," said TMZ’s Charlie Neff.

It’s unclear when Nick Reiner left the event, and sources told TMZ he seemed out of place and was not dressed for the occasion.

FOX 11 confirmed on Tuesday that Nick Reiner lived with his parents at their Brentwood home.

During her appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Monday, Michelle Obama shared that she, along with her husband Barack, were supposed to see the Reiners the night they were killed.

"They are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know," she said. "They are not deranged or crazed."

Obama’s comments were in response to President Donald J. Trump’s, who said Rob Reiner died of "Trump derangement syndrome."

RELATED: Trump says Rob Reiner died of ‘Trump derangement syndrome’

Nick Reiner arrested on suspicion of murder

Hours after Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead at their home on Sunday, Dec.14, Nick Reiner was located and arrested in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood about 15 miles away from the crime scene, officials said.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held at Men’s Central Jail without bail.

Photos of the arrest taking place were released by LAPD’s Gang and Narcotics Division on Monday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ PHOTO: LAPD Gangs and Narcotics Division

What's next:

Nick Reiner’s first court appearance since his parents’ murders has been postponed. His attorney told reporters outside the courtroom his client has not been given medical clearance.

RELATED: Nick Reiner's 1st court date since parents' murders postponed due to lack of medical clearance

Prosecutors were hoping to file criminal charges against Nick Reiner on Tuesday.