Vaccine Finder: Ventura County

article

FOX 11’s vaccine finder is connecting Ventura County residents with information about where you can get vaccinated, when you are eligible and where you can go to track available doses in your community.

VENTURA COUNTY

Vaccine available: Moderna

Appointments for first vaccine is full, as of Wednesday, February 17. You can click here for more information. Appointments are only available for vaccine dose No. 2.

Registration link: https://www.venturacountyrecovers.org/vaccine-information/

FEB. 18 UPDATE: Vaccine appointments in Ventura County may get postponed or experience delays this week due to a supply shortage. The CDC said this week that severe winter storms across different parts of the United States will cause widespread delays in delivering the vaccine doses.

RELATED: Severe winter storms will cause ‘widespread delays’ in COVID-19 vaccine shipments, CDC says

Below is a map of locations offering the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine:

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.