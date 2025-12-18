California brown pelican recovering after apparent neck slashing

The Brief A starving California brown pelican is recovering after rescuers performed emergency surgery on its deliberately slashed neck pouch. The injury resembles a series of similar pelican attacks reported about five years ago, raising concerns among wildlife advocates. International Bird Rescue urges the public to report suspected wildlife abuse as the pelican is expected to make a full recovery.



A California brown pelican found starving in Marina del Rey is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery for what rescuers believe may have been a deliberate act of animal cruelty.

The pelican was discovered with its neck pouch sliced open, an injury that left the bird unable to eat and near death, according to International Bird Rescue, a San Pedro-based nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation organization.

"I suspect somebody did this to her on purpose," said Dr. Rebecca Duerr, a veterinarian with International Bird Rescue. "Rather than being a fishing gear injury, it’s more on the order of a ‘slit-your-throat’ kind of injury."

The bird was rushed to the rescue center, where veterinarians performed lifesaving surgery to carefully stitch the pelican’s neck pouch back together. Hours later, staff observed the pelican slowly beginning to eat fish again — a key indicator of recovery.

California brown pelicans were removed from the federal endangered species list in 2009, but rescuers say each bird remains critically important.

"We still treat every one like gold," Duerr said. "It’s horrifying to think people would do this kind of thing to a bird."

The case has raised concerns among wildlife advocates because of similarities to a disturbing series of pelican injuries reported about five years ago. At that time, roughly seven pelicans were found from Marina del Rey to Ventura Harbor with nearly identical slashes to their neck pouches. A $5,000 reward was offered in that case, but no arrests were ever made.

"This could absolutely be related," Duerr said. "The injuries are very similar."

International Bird Rescue treats hundreds of waterbirds each year, caring for animals affected by oil spills, fishing injuries and domoic acid poisoning. Several pelicans treated for poisoning are scheduled for release this week at White Point Beach.

The organization operates as a nonprofit and relies entirely on donations and volunteers to continue its rescue and rehabilitation work. Those who want to help can donate at https://www.birdrescue.org/donate/

International Bird Rescue is also seeking volunteers to assist with animal care and recovery efforts.

The injured pelican from Marina del Rey is expected to recover fully and could be released back into the wild within the next month.

Rescuers urged the public to report any suspected abuse of wildlife.

"If you see somebody doing something mean to wild animals, please speak up," Duerr said. "That information can be reported to the California Fish and Wildlife."

Officials did not immediately say whether an investigation has been opened into the pelican’s injury.