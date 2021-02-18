Vaccine Finder: LA County

article

FOX 11’s vaccine finder is connecting Los Angeles County residents with information about where you can get vaccinated, when you are eligible and where you can go to track available doses in your community.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna

First and second doses available.

Registration link: http://vaccinatelacounty.com/

Starting March 1, the following residents are eligible for a vaccine:

Teachers

Child care workers

Food and agriculture workers, including grocery store workers

Law enforcement officers

Emergency responders

Below is a map of LA County-administered locations offering a vaccine appointment for Phases 1A and 1B:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

