Vaccine Finder: Orange County

FOX 11’s vaccine finder is connecting Orange County residents with information about where you can get vaccinated, when you are eligible and where you can go to track available doses in your community.

Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna

First and second doses available. Appointments for the second dose is automatically sent after the first dose.

Registration link: https://www.othena.com/

WHO CAN GET VACCINATED

Orange County is currently in Phase 1A of its vaccination timeline.

Actively Vaccinating:

Acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals

Skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar settings for older or medically vulnerable individuals and residents in these settings via a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens

Paramedics, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and others providing emergency medical services

Dialysis centers

Intermediate care facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision and supportive care

Home health care and in-home supportive services

Community health workers, including promotoras

Public health field staff

Primary Care clinics, including Federally Qualified Health Centers, Rural Health Centers, correctional facility clinics and urgent care clinics

Specialty clinics

Laboratory workers

Dental and other oral health clinics

Pharmacy staff not working in settings at higher tiers

Phase 1A Includes:

Those "persons at risk for exposure to SARS-CoV-2 through their work in any role in direct health care or long-term care settings… and includes persons at direct risk of exposure in their non-clinical roles, such as, but not limited to, environmental services, patient transport, or interpretation"

In addition for Orange County, law enforcement who work in high positive COVID rate areas such as Anaheim and Santa Ana as well as correctional facilities and homeless shelters experiencing outbreaks can get vaccinated at this time.

People age 65 and older.

WHAT TO BRING TO VACCINATION APPOINTMENT

All who seek to be vaccinated MUST provide documentation indicating they are in the active categories listed above. Those who do not bring adequate documentation will be asked to reschedule at a later date when they can provide the necessary information.

Residents aged 65+ need to show photo ID and proof of residency

Phase 1A Critical and Healthcare Workers need to show photo ID and one of the following:

Professional license

Employee badge with name

Signed letter from employer on facility letterhead

Employment paystub with printed name

VACCINATION LOCATIONS

Offers in-car vaccinations for eligible individuals with disabilities displaying vehicle placards or license plates at their appointments.

MORE: Disneyland vaccination site to close temporarily due to lack of supply The Disneyland vaccination site will be temporarily closed from Thursday, Feb. 19 through Monday, Feb. 22 due to a vaccine supply shortage.

Those with appointments or looking to secure a dose are expected to face delays due to vaccine supply shortage.

Effective February 24, everyone who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Disneyland Super POD will receive their second dose at a new Super POD at the Anaheim Convention Center. There is a chance this date might be delayed due to vaccine shortages.

The Anaheim Convention Center Super POD will vaccinate eligible individuals with appointments during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

You must have an appointment to visit the sites above for your vaccination.

Hospitals:

Visit each website above to learn how to register and schedule a vaccination appointment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

