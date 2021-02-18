Vaccine Finder: Cities of Los Angeles, Long Beach and Pasadena

article

FOX 11’s vaccine finder is connecting residents in our area with information about where you can get vaccinated, when you are eligible and where you can go to track available doses in your community.

CITY OF LOS ANGELES

While the city of Los Angeles generally follows the county's COVID-19 restrictions -- like curfews and closures when health officials see an alarming spike in cases -- the city opened several vaccine sites that are self-administered.

Vaccine available: Moderna

First doses limited

Second doses only for those who received their first dose from January 18 to 23

Registration link: https://corona-virus.la/covid-19-vaccine

Thousands of vaccine appointments in the city of Los Angeles were postponed for Friday, Feb. 19, due to delivery delays caused by severe winter storms across the country, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday. According to Garcetti's office, approximately 12,500 patients will receive a notice by text, e-mail, or phone that their Friday appointment is postponed. Thursday's announcement only affects the city of Los Angeles' large-scale vaccination sites. Vaccinations from the city’s mobile clinics will continue as planned.

RELATED: Los Angeles postpones more than 12,000 Friday vaccination appointments due to delivery delays

Below is a map of LAFD-administered sites:

CITY OF LONG BEACH

Despite being located in Los Angeles County, the city of Long Beach has its own health department and follows its own protocols.

Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna

First and second doses limited

Registration link: http://www.longbeach.gov/health/diseases-and-condition/information-on/coronavirus/vaccines/

CITY OF PASADENA

Vaccine available: Pfizer and Moderna

First and second doses limited

Registration link: https://www.cityofpasadena.net/public-health/covid-19-vaccine/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

