1 dead after train crashes into vehicle in Camarillo
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A person died after their truck collided with a train in Camarillo.
What we know:
Emergency crews responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a vehicle versus a train collision in the Oxnard Plains area outside the City of Camarillo.
According to Ventura County Fire, a Metrolink train going southbound struck a vehicle at an intersection.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The train was carrying 14 passengers and two crew members. No injuries were reported on the train.
The exact cause of the crash is unknown.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Ventura County Fire Department.