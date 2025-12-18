1 dead after train crashes into vehicle in Camarillo

The Brief One person died after a train slammed into a vehicle. No one on the train was injured. The cause of the crash is unknown.



A person died after their truck collided with a train in Camarillo.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a vehicle versus a train collision in the Oxnard Plains area outside the City of Camarillo.

According to Ventura County Fire, a Metrolink train going southbound struck a vehicle at an intersection.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train was carrying 14 passengers and two crew members. No injuries were reported on the train.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown.