Usher becomes 1st artist to announce concerts at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome

article

Yeah! Usher is coming to Los Angeles this fall and becomes the first artist to announce concerts at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the future home of the LA Clippers.

If "you've got it bad" with Usher fever and are saying "OMG," you'll have to be patient. On Tuesday, it was announced the USHER: Past Present Future Tour will head to the LA area on Sept. 21 and 22.

The news comes ahead of 2024 Super Bowl weekend where the longtime member of R&B royalty will headline the coveted halftime show.

RELATED:

Last year, the eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist wrapped up a successful two-year residency in Las Vegas, resulting in 100 sold-out shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

His next tour kicks off Aug. 20 in Washington D.C., with other stops including Dallas, Oakland, and of course, Atlanta.

See a full list of shows below:

Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX

Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales starting Wednesday, Feb. 7 and the general sale begins on Monday, Feb. 12. In addition, a variety of VIP packages will be available.

Click here for more information on ticket sales.

Inglewood is becoming an entertainment hub and also houses SoFi Stadium, home of the LA Rams and Chargers, as well as the Kia Forum.

The innovative arena opens this summer ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

SUGGESTED:

It was recently announced the Intuit Dome will host the 2026 NBA All-Star game.