Usher becomes 1st artist to announce concerts at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Yeah! Usher is coming to Los Angeles this fall and becomes the first artist to announce concerts at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the future home of the LA Clippers.
If "you've got it bad" with Usher fever and are saying "OMG," you'll have to be patient. On Tuesday, it was announced the USHER: Past Present Future Tour will head to the LA area on Sept. 21 and 22.
The news comes ahead of 2024 Super Bowl weekend where the longtime member of R&B royalty will headline the coveted halftime show.
Last year, the eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist wrapped up a successful two-year residency in Las Vegas, resulting in 100 sold-out shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM.
His next tour kicks off Aug. 20 in Washington D.C., with other stops including Dallas, Oakland, and of course, Atlanta.
See a full list of shows below:
- Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
- Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
- Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
- Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
- Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
- Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
- Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
- Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
- Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
- Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
- Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome
- Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome
- Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
- Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
- Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
- Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX
- Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
- Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
- Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
- Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
- Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
- Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
- Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center
- Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center
Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales starting Wednesday, Feb. 7 and the general sale begins on Monday, Feb. 12. In addition, a variety of VIP packages will be available.
Inglewood is becoming an entertainment hub and also houses SoFi Stadium, home of the LA Rams and Chargers, as well as the Kia Forum.
The innovative arena opens this summer ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
It was recently announced the Intuit Dome will host the 2026 NBA All-Star game.