Los Angeles to host 2026 NBA All-Star weekend at Clippers' new arena in Inglewood

Basketball fans, mark your calendars! Los Angeles will be the place to be on February 2026.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the LA Clippers will host the 2026 NBA All-Star weekend at the Intuit Dome.

"It is my absolute privilege to announce that the 2026 NBA All-Star game will be held here in Inglewood at this brand-new Intuit Dome," Silver announced.

"I was giddy when I heard it was possible," Ballmer said. "We want this to be the penultimate basketball experience."

"It is a very exciting day," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said. She also added Los Angeles will also host the World Cup in 2026, the Super Bowl in 2027, and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Adam Silver announced the NBA All-Star weekend will return to Los Angeles in 2026. (Pictured Gillian Zucker, Steve Baller, Adam Silver, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass). (Kelli Johnson KTTV)

The news was first reported by The Athletic last week.

The nearly $2 billion arena was privately financed by Ballmer and is scheduled to open in August ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass sat next to Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts during the news conference and spoke about the economic impact the new arena has made on the surrounding area.

"It's the economic engine that is vital and essential for our area," Bass said. In the years since the Intuit Dome has been under construction, Bass said the median income has risen in Inglewood and that the unemployment rate has gone down from 17% to 5%.

This will be the seventh time the Los Angeles area has hosted the NBA All-Star Game, the first since 2018.

