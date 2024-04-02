Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates 60 years with this new Studio Tour experience

article

Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates the Studio Tour's 60th anniversary this season with a new, "experiential" addition to their popular Los Angeles back lot tours.

While guests are normally confined to keeping their arms and legs inside their vehicle during the tour, beginning April 26, Universal Studios Hollywood is flipping the script. The park invites guests to get off the tram to pose for photo opportunities in front of some legendary movie scenes, like Universal's "King Kong" and "Jaws" sets.

For a photo opportunity like never before, the anniversary event will also feature the first-ever original replica of the Hollywood Sign situated along the iconic back lot for guests to get up close to the iconic landmark.

Universal Studios Hollywood reissues iconic Glamor Trams as world-renowned Studio Tour celebrates a milestone 60 years. (Photo credit Victoria Wall Harris/Universal Studios Hollywood)

Other notable attractions include the renovated debut of Universal's "Earthquake – The Big One," which features a realistic 8.3-magnitude quake, and a large Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur display. The 60th-anniversary elements offer guests new ways to immerse themselves in Hollywood's most iconic scenes – and take the photos to prove it.

"The Studio Tour is a crown jewel in our theme park portfolio and a beloved attraction for millions of guests," said Universal Studios Hollywood Executive Vice President and General Manager Scott Strobl. "We are thrilled and honored to share our enthusiasm for its historic relevance with guests both new to the experience as well as those who have journeyed with us along the way."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ As part of the Studio Tour 60th anniversary celebration, Universal Studios Hollywood offers a selection of specially created, highly themed food and beverages, available from April 26-August 11, 2024. (Photo credit Victoria Wall Harris/Universal Studios Hollywood)

The anniversary celebration also includes new eatery options, including BBQ brisket sandwiches and BBQ chicken sandwiches from Hollywood & Dine, burgers and chili dogs from Mel's Diner, ice cream from Studio Scoops and cookie sandwiches from City Snack Shop.

Universal Studios Hollywood's 60th anniversary event runs from April 26 through August 11, 2024. Click here for more information and for tickets.