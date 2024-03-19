Knott's Berry Farm Boysenberry Festival returns

It's that time of year again!

Knott's Berry Farm's annual Boysenberry Festival is underway - and you won't want to miss it.

The festival features more than 75 recipes from savory to sweet, with each food and drink item featuring a unique boysenberry twist that can only be found during this season.

Some of the new menu offerings include a chicken tikka marsala with boysenberry curry sauce and the new boysenberry and chocolate stuffed cookie.

There's also special entertainment - a full lineup of shows, live music, and a wide selection of local crafters and artisans for guests of all ages to enjoy. Of course, we can't forget the Boysenberry Pie Eating Contest - enter if you've got what it takes!

Knott's Boysenberry Festival is happening daily through April 7 and Friday through Sunday April 12-28.

