Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival 2024: What you need to know

What could be better than food, drinks, and Disney combined? The 2024 Disney California Aventure Food & Wine Festival is here!

Now through April 22, the annual family-friendly festival returns to Disneyland Resort, showcasing more than 100 choices of food and beverages including craft beews and curated wines showcasing the diverse cultures and cuisines of the Golden State.

New this year is a plant-forward festival marketplace; two different Sip and Savor Pass options; and the debut of "Confection Purrfection with the SuperKitties," an interactive show for kids ages 3 through 11 inspired by the popular Disney Junior series.

There will be 10 festival marketplaces and select carts, as well as participating dining locations.

SUGGESTED:

Must-try menu highlights include the carnitas-style pork belly with esquites corn mac salad from LA Style, cheeseburger bao from California Craft Brews, carbonara garlic mac and cheese from D-Lish and chicken musakhan from Paradise Garden Grill.

IMPOSSIBLE chicken parm bites with tomato and cheese sauces and grated parmesan. (Earth Eats at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif.)

Guests can also lounge at the Festival Beer Garden in Paradise Gardens Park or Cocktails @ Sonoma Terrace in the Performance Corridor.

Guests planning to sample multiple festival menu items can purchase their choice of two Sip and Savor Pass* types: a new four-coupon option and the returning eight-coupon option. Each coupon can be redeemed for a select food item or nonalcoholic beverage at festival marketplaces or participating dining locations. The Sip and Savor Pass can be shared among friends and family, or used over multiple visits to this year’s festival.

On the weekends, guests can take part in cooking demonstrations from local, celebrity and Disney chefs at the Hollywood Backlot stage. You can even book culinary experiences like mixology classes and tasting seminars for a separate fee.

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park is enveloped in golden accents and pixie dust as though it has been magically enchanted. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

As far as entertainment goes, there will be no shortage of that. The fan-favorite attraction Soarin’ Over California returns for the duration of the festival, transporting guests above the state’s natural and man-made wonders.

From "Cookin’ with the Jammin’ Chefs" to live bands performing daily at the Palisades Stage and Paradise Gardens Bandstand, guests can savor rotating musical entertainment at Paradise Gardens Park. Entertainment schedules can be found on the Disneyland app.

Commemorative merchandise for this year’s festival includes a specially themed Spirit Jersey, pins, home décor and more. Disney Home at the Downtown Disney District and Off the Page at Disney California Adventure Park will host artist showcase and signing events each weekend during the festival.

Adding even more choices of appetizing offerings, select dining locations at the Downtown Disney District also feature festival-inspired menu items. While there, families can enjoy complimentary crafts on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays near the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage, while supplies last.