Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's LA home burglarized: TMZ
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles guest home of Hollywood power couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson was burglarized, according to a report.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ that burglars made their way into the estate by smashing through glass.
In addition, the alleged incident took place in broad daylight. An alarm was set off once the burglars entered the guest house. However, that did not deter them, and a trend in LA shows burglars have become more brazen.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ the thieves did not make their way into the main home and it’s unclear if anything was stolen.
Thankfully, Hanks and Wilson were out of town at the time.
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage,) (Getty Images)
Hanks and Wilson become the latest celebrities to become victims of a burglary. Other celebrities whose homes have been hit recently include Drake, JoJo Siwa, and Goldie Hawn.
It isn’t just celebrities, as there’s been an alarming trend of burglaries across LA – particularly in the San Fernando Valley and the Westside.
No arrests have been announced in the burglary at Hanks and Wilson’s estate.