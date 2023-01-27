Drake’s Beverly Hills home burglarized, suspect arrested

A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into Drake’s Beverly Hills mansion on Thursday night, reports say.

FILE-Rapper Drake (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) (Getty Images)

TMZ reported officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the "Hotline Bling" rapper’s home after his security observed a stranger leaving the house.

Drake’s $75 million mansion is located in the affluent Beverly Crest neighborhood between Bel-Air and the Hollywood Hills.

The suspect apparently got away with an object he was seen carrying while exiting the home. Hours after the suspect vanished from the neighborhood, sources told TMZ a man who matched his description was spotted walking down a street in the area.

The suspect was subsequently arrested. However, his name has not been released by authorities.

According to TMZ, Drake has been targeted at the property before. A 23-year-old alleged intruder was arrested at the Beverly Crest home in July 2022.

Drake was not home at the time of Thursday night’s incident.

Drake began his career as a child star on the hit tv series "Degrassi" before branching into music. As of Nov. 22, 2022, he has eleven singles that hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.