By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:06PM
Highland Park
Billie Eilish's parents' LA home possibly targeted by burglar

Property records indicate the Highland Park home that the suspect targeted is owned by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas' parents'.

LOS ANGELES - A possible burglary in Los Angeles' Highland Park neighborhood is being investigated after someone reportedly targeted a home belonging to Billie Eilish's parents.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from a neighborhood along North Avenue 57 in Highland Park around 9:15 p.m. Thursday. Property records indicate the house that the suspect targeted may have belonged to the parents of the pop megastar and her also-famous brother FINNEAS.

LAPD has not officially announced an arrest but believes the suspect may be in custody.

As of late Thursday night, no injuries have been reported in the incident.