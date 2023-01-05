Billie Eilish's parents' LA home possibly targeted by burglar

A possible burglary in Los Angeles' Highland Park neighborhood is being investigated after someone reportedly targeted a home belonging to Billie Eilish's parents.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from a neighborhood along North Avenue 57 in Highland Park around 9:15 p.m. Thursday. Property records indicate the house that the suspect targeted may have belonged to the parents of the pop megastar and her also-famous brother FINNEAS.

LAPD has not officially announced an arrest but believes the suspect may be in custody.

As of late Thursday night, no injuries have been reported in the incident.