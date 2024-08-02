How to prevent your home from being burglarized

With a spike in burglaries in the San Fernando Valley, many residents are worried and turning to security companies to help protect their homes.

There have been at least 16 burglaries since mid-July. The neighborhoods being targeted are Encino, Sherman Oaks, and Tarzana. One home was even hit twice in a four-day period.

Often times burglars smash their way through a sliding glass door.

Residents, upset and scared, are now installing technology to help deter burglars, such as anti-shatter film on windows.

The types of devices we've seen in movies to secure banks, museums and police stations are now being used for homes.

"We like to secure door kick plates which are very affordable and keeps doors from being kicked in. Window film to secure the windows from being broken," said Guy Cohen with SecureIt.

Add a bar to the runner of the sliding glass door, and it's un-openable as well as unshatterable. What's even stronger is a steel mesh attached to window grids.

"When the burglar hits it with a hammer it actually grips harder."

Other prevention methods include infrared beam early detection systems attached to a motion detector, and motion detection lights tied to alarms.

"If a burglar hops over your gate and enters your yard, we like to detect them before they make it to your windows," Cohen added.

Another prevention tool is a motion detector with a dog's bark.

"I don't care if it's night or day, they come at all hours now, set your alarm, and get to know your neighbors," said Janie Thompson, of the Encino Property Owners Association.

Experts say to also check your garden bushes, as burglars will leave cameras.