Shannon Sharpe’s LA home burglarized: report

Shannon Sharpe is apparently the latest high-profile victim of a home burglary in the Los Angeles area, according to a report.

Sharpe is a two-time Super Bowl champion, co-host of FS1’s "Undisputed" with Skip Bayless, and host of the popular podcast "Club Shay Shay."

TMZ reported Sharpe’s home was burglarized on the evening of May 19 when he was out at dinner with his friends. When he returned home, he noticed he was missing expensive items such as designer bags, watches, and jewelry, which prompted him to contact authorities.

Overall, law enforcement sources said the thieves made off with around $1 million worth of merchandise. They added there were no signs of forced entry.

Sharpe is offering a $50,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.