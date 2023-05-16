JoJo Siwa's Tarzana home burglarized

Police are investigating after the home of celebrity JoJo Siwa was burglarized Monday.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. at the dancer's home in Tarzana, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Surveillance video posted by Siwa on Snapchat shows what appears to be at least two burglars taking off with multiple bags.

Siwa said there was some damage, but no one was at home at the time.

A burglary report was filed, the LAPD said. It's unknown exactly what was taken.