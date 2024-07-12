LA home of former Minnesota Vikings player hit by burglars

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating after an NFL free agent who last played for the Minnesota Vikings had his home burglarized overnight.

FOX 11 is not identifying the athlete because he is the victim in the case.

Investigators said around 2:15 a.m. Friday, multiple suspects shattered the glass of a rear-sliding door and ransacked the home in the hills above Encino.

A description of the suspects was not available.

The incident comes amid a string of burglaries in the San Fernando Valley early Friday morning, including one at Katsyu-Ya, an upscale sushi restaurant, in front of stunned witnesses. In addition, the athlete became one of the latest high-profile victims to get hit by a burglary crew.

No further information was immediately available.