Call of Duty co-creator Vince Zampella dies at 55: TMZ

Vince Zampella, the co-creator of the popular video game series Call of Duty, has reportedly died at the age of 55.

What we know:

Zampella's death was reported by TMZ as the news site obtained the following statement from Electronic Arts (EA):

"This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince’s family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work. Vince’s influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching. A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world. His legacy will continue to shape how games are made and how players connect for generations to come."

What we don't know:

FOX 11 is making calls to get more information on Zampella's death.

As of 3 p.m., December 22, the cause of the video game co-creator's death is unknown.