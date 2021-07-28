Submit your questions to ask California gubernatorial candidates during FOX 11 debate on Aug. 4

FOX 11 is hosting the first gubernatorial debate of the season at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda on August 4.

Gubernatorial candidates John Cox, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and Doug Ose have all confirmed their appearance.

DEBATE INFORMATION

The debate will air on August 4 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can watch the debate live on FOX 11 and FOXLA.com.

Hugh Hewitt, president of the Richard Nixon Foundation, will moderate the debate along with former U.S. National Security Adviser Ambassador Robert C. O’Brien and FOX 11’s own Christine Devine and Elex Michaelson.

Invitations have also been extended to gubernatorial candidates Larry Elder and Caitlyn Jenner, as well as Governor Gavin Newsom, but they have yet to accept.

CANDIDATES PARTICIPATING IN THE DEBATE

John Cox (R): John Cox is a businessman, accountant, and developer. He is a self-proclaimed anti-politician. Cox ran against Newsom in the 2018 election. His main focus is on fighting the homeless crisis in the state by providing unhoused residents with treatment. He also plans to lower the cost of housing. On his website it states, "[Cox] will rip up the corruption from the roots to pass the beastly changes California needs."

Kevin L. Faulconer (R): Kevin Faulconer is a businessman and former Mayor of San Diego. Faulconer plans to eliminate state income taxes for certain Californians and combat the state’s ongoing homeless crisis. According to his website, Faulconer says he is running for governor to restore California’s promise of liberty, equality, and opportunity. He says Newsom’s unscientific lockdowns have devastated small businesses and Californians ‘want a change’.

Kevin Kiley (R): Kevin Kiley was elected to the California State Assembly in 2016. The lawmaker from California’s 6th District even released a book earlier this year called ‘Recall Newsom’. According to CalMatters, as governor, Kiley would work to root out the influence of wealthy interest groups in the Capitol and consider calling a special session of the Legislature to focus on education reform or housing affordability. In terms of homelessness, Kiley says offering shelter isn't enough and the state must provide mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment, job training.

Doug Ose (R): Doug Ose is a life-long resident of Sacramento, small business owner and former 3-term member of the United States Congress with deep agricultural ties. Ose is widely recognized for his role in negotiating a resolution to the energy crisis in the early 2000’s. 1. One of his main reasons for running for governor is to fix the homeless problem. His solutions include changing current state law to establish that individuals suffering from drug addiction and/or mental illness can be taken into protective custody, bring all 41 existing state homelessness programs under a single departmental authority and establish community care centers that can provide treatment for drug addiction and mental illness. With experience in the agriculture industry, Ose plans to build reservoirs north of the Sacramento River Delta and south of the Sacramento River Delta, as well as expand conveyance facilities and change regulations hindering water delivery.

MORE ON THE RECALL ELECTION

California will hold its recall election Sept. 14 that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

EXPLAINER: How California could recall its governor

Voters will be asked two questions: First, should Newsom be removed, yes or no? The second question is a list of replacement candidates from which to choose.

If a majority of voters approve Newsom’s recall, the candidate who gets the most votes becomes governor. If Newsom is recalled, it’s likely his replacement could be elected with just a fraction of the votes. With dozens of candidates dividing those ballots, it’s possible a winner could get 25% or less.