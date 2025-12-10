Orange County wedding photographer deported on way to job in Texas

The Brief Adan Caceres was at John Wayne Airport in October attempting to fly to Texas when he was detained. Caceres came to the United States under asylum in 2014, fleeing El Salvador. Caceres said he has no criminal history and feels he was on the path to citizenship when it was ripped away from him.



An Orange County photographer is speaking out after he was deported as he was heading to Texas to photograph a wedding.

What they're saying:

"I was trying to do it the right way, the legal way and it just feels like they don't care about that," said Adan Caceres.

Caceres came to the United States under asylum in 2014, fleeing a violent El Salvador.

"My mom's sister was murdered and she was thrown in front of our house. She also was abused sexually before they murdered her and then my brother and I were threatened by the gangs," said Caceres.

He says he never received the deportation order that was issued in 2018 and only learned about it in 2023. He then started the process of reopening his case.

"I was paying my taxes. I'm a business owner, I'm a wedding photographer. I'm also married," said Caceres.

In October, Caceres was going through security at John Wayne Airport, heading to a job in Texas, when he was detained. He says from Santa Ana, he was sent to the Adelanto Detention Center then one in El Paso, Texas where he says the conditions were inhumane.

"We're not even asking 'hey let us out' we're asking for water, we're asking for us to be able to use the restroom, these are basic human rights," said Caceres.

He says now that he's back in the country he once fled, he's most concerned about his wife back in Orange County.

"I was providing a lot of income for our household and now my wife has to take care of all of those things on her own; paying car insurance, the rent, all the bills," said Caceres.

Caceres says he had no criminal history and feels he was on the path to citizenship when it was ripped away from him, leaving his future with his family uncertain.

"I don't know if I'm going to see them. I don't know when I'm going to see them," said Caceres.

The other side:

FOX11 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security asking about Caceres' case but had not heard back at the time this story aired.