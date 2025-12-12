Macy's Herald Square stabbing: California mother and LASD employee stabbed multiple times

article

The Brief A woman visiting the iconic Macy's Herald Square was stabbed multiple times while shopping with her family. The victim and her husband are employed by the LA County Sheriff's Department, officials confirmed. She was taken to a New York City hospital in stable condition and the suspect has been arrested and charged.



A Southern California woman visiting New York City with her family was stabbed multiple times at Macy’s Herald Square during the holiday shopping rush, officials said.

What we know:

The New York Police Department confirmed with FOX 11 officers responded after receiving a 911 call of an assault in progress at a Macy’s in Manhattan’s Midtown South neighborhood.

Arriving officers located a 39-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her back and a laceration to her left arm.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Officials said she was visiting from the Los Angeles area with her husband.

The New York Post reported the horrifying incident took place in the department store's bathroom.

Macy’s stabbing suspect identified

The NYPD identified 43-year-old Kerri Aherne, of Tewksbury, Mass., as the suspect.

She was arrested and charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

Macy’s releases a statement

What they're saying:

"We are deeply saddened about the incident that took place [yesterday] as the safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority. We kindly defer any further questions to the local authorities," a spokesperson for Macy's told Fox News Digital in a statement.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released. Officials confirmed the victim and her husband are employed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was notified by the New York Police Department of an incident that occurred at Macy’s Department Store on Thursday, December 11, 2025. The victim and her significant other are both employees of the LASD. The NYPD is the lead investigative agency, and any additional information regarding this incident will be released by the NYPD," LA County sheriff’s officials said in a statement.