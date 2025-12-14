TikTok influencer, a US citizen, detained by DHS for months

Johnny Redondo-Rosales is a U.S. citizen and a Los Angeles-area TikTok content creator who has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown since August. He's awaiting trial for charges that allege he assaulted a federal officer.

Redondo-Rosales maintains his innocence.

What they're saying:

His sister, Ashley Redondo, says in August he was at an anti-ICE protest outside the detention center, showing his more than 10,000 TikTok followers what was happening.

Cell phone video shows the moments federal officers forced Redondo-Rosales to the ground.

"His face was bloody, he was taken to the back of the MDC and was unconscious," said Ashley Redondo.

The video FOX11 reviewed does not show what led up to the moment Redondo-Rosales was forced to the ground.

"He wasn't doing anything wrong, just documenting. That's it," said Redondo.

She says her brother's trial has been postponed several times since it was originally scheduled for October.

FOX11 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security earlier this week asking about this case.

We were told to contact the Federal Protective Service. We did and are still waiting to hear back from them.

What's next:

Redondo-Rosales' trial is now set to begin in January.