Super Bowl 2022: Inglewood announces street closures ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

The Super Bowl is coming to SoFi Stadium this weekend, and traffic throughout Los Angeles County has already increased ahead of the game.

The city of Inglewood on Monday announced planned road closures for the event. Many of the roads surrounding SoFi will either be closed to all but resident and local traffic, or will have one or multiple lanes closed for most of Sunday.

Mayor James Butts said the city worked with the NFL and SoFi officials to limit the biggest pro football game of the year's impact on neighborhoods near the stadium.

"This is the first time the Super Bowl has ever been held in the city of Inglewood, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to feature our beloved City on a global stage," he said in a statement. "We have been laser focused on making sure this event is a positive experience for residents and stakeholders alike. Hosting a premier event like the Super Bowl is an honor, and one that we are well prepared for. You can be sure that the spirit of Inglewood will be center stage."

Estimates from event organizers expect Super Bowl LVI to bring "way north" of 100,000 people to Los Angeles.

The city of Inglewood's website says that fan parking will be "extremely" limited at the stadium and that many will have to rely on shuttle services to get to the game. The city also urged people who aren't going to the game to avoid the area completely.

Here is a list of planned street restrictions in the area:

Century Boulevard will have lane closures between Airport Boulevard and Doty Avenue from 6 a.m. Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday.

111th Street between Aviation Place and La Cienega Boulevard will have lane closures from 6 a.m. Sunday through 2 a.m. Monday.

All northbound lanes on Prairie Avenue between Manchester Boulevard and Century Boulevard will be closed from 1 a.m. Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday.

All northbound lanes on Prairie Avenue between Century Boulevard and Imperial Highway will be closed from 2 p.m. Sunday through 2 a.m. Monday.

Pincay Drive between Prarie Avenue and Kareem Court will be closed from 1 a.m. Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday.

Pincay Drive between Kareem Court and Crenshaw Boulevard will be open only to local traffic from 1 a.m. Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday. During that time there will also be a lane closure.

Manchester Boulevard between Prarie Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard will be closed except for local traffic from 4 p.m. Sunday until 1 a.m. Monday. One lane will also be closed.

Kareem Court will be limited to rideshare traffic between 10 a.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.

