LA Metro encourages incoming fans to use public transportation for Super Bowl LVI events

Los Angeles Metro officials are preparing for the highly anticipated return of the Super Bowl. It’s the first time the city has hosted the event since 1993, and more than five decades since the region hosted the first-ever Super Bowl in 1967.

An estimated 150,000 out-of-town visitors are expected during the week of the Super Bowl LVI, according to an economic impact study from researchers hired by the Super Bowl Host Committee.

"We’re going to increase train service so the public won’t have issues getting to the stadium on time. We are going to have our stations super clean. It’s our day and we need to shine," said Metro spokesperson Jose Ubaldo.

"We are telling the public to avoid the hustle of driving and trying to find limited parking near the stadium. We are offering parking spots along the green line," said Ubaldo.

To avoid traffic congestion and the hassle of parking near SoFi Stadium, Metro will be running its free shuttle bus service between the C (Green) Line Hawthorne/Lennox Station and the stadium on Sunday, Feb 13.

Some ticket holders for Sunday’s NFC Championship game at Sofi stadium told FOX11 reporters they waited hours in traffic before entering the event.

"It is seriously crazy. As you come up and down the street you have cars everywhere. If you’re not walking, you’re going to be sitting in your car," said Inglewood resident Tisha Johns.

"It’s better to Uber and get dropped off as close as you can to the stadium," said ticket holder Kelley Hammock.

Visitors are also highly encouraged to take advantage of public transportation to attend the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 5-6 and Feb. 10-12. Metro riders are eligible for 50% off general admission to the event. Fans must show their TAP Card at the Shoer Bowl Experience Box office to receive the discount.

For more information on Metro’s parking locations, prices and availability you can visit Metro.net/gameday.

